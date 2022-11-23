Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.90 Per Share

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.38. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s FY2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQNR. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.45.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 5.2 %

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $35.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 867.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.