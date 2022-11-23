Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 5th

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Equitable has raised its dividend by an average of 39.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Equitable has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equitable to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,851. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,740,000 after purchasing an additional 330,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,003,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 338,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 226,820 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

