Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Micron Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

