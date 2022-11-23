Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kronos Bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kronos Bio in a report issued on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kronos Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Kronos Bio Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Kronos Bio

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $2.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $114.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.29. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kronos Bio by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 1,123,528 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Further Reading

