Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sims Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sims in a research note issued on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Sims’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sims’ FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Sims alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Sims Stock Performance

Sims Increases Dividend

Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Sims has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Sims

(Get Rating)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.