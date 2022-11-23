Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stake Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQR stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.