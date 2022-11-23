ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) President Craig E. Evans Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) President Craig E. Evans sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,403,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,515.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. ESS Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter worth $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the first quarter worth $10,116,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ESS Tech by 100.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ESS Tech by 603.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,852 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the third quarter worth $4,473,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Recommended Stories

