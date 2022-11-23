ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) President Craig E. Evans Sells 58,217 Shares of Stock

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) President Craig E. Evans sold 58,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $207,252.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,583,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,876,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ESS Tech Stock Down 4.5 %

GWH opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ESS Tech by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

