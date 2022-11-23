ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Down 5.7%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.64. 2,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,154,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. Equities analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $254,716.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,342.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $409,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,515.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $254,716.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,342.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,569 shares of company stock worth $1,212,717. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $10,116,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 603.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,852 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

