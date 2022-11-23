Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of EVK stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $9.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

