Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Ever-Glory International Group Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of EVK stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $9.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.
About Ever-Glory International Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ever-Glory International Group (EVK)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.