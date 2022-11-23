Evercore ISI Boosts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $67.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

NYSE HP opened at $53.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $4,566,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

