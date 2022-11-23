Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $49,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $1,424,369 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RE opened at $327.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.74. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $337.50.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.