Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 30,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 692,078 shares.The stock last traded at $16.73 and had previously closed at $17.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Everi Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $2,381,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Everi by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 34,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at about $3,075,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.