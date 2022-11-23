eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $105,349.68 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 8,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $105,349.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,455,322 shares in the company, valued at $331,660,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $736,800.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $751,200.00.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 2.90. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $38.74.

eXp World Increases Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,666,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 147,847 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,536,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Articles

