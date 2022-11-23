EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for EZCORP in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EZCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EZCORP Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EZCORP by 2,053.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.