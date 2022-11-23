Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.36 million.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN opened at $129.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

