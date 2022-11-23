Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fastenal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

