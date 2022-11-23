Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,106 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after acquiring an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,580,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 66.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

