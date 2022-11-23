Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.00.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.3 %
Shares of TSE FRX opened at C$12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.16 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.25.
Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.
Further Reading
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.