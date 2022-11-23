Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of TSE FRX opened at C$12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.16 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.25.

Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 19,052 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$209,888.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,946,864.57. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,119 shares of company stock valued at $250,942.

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.