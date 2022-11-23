Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

