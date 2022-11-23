Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,814 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,801,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,640,000 after acquiring an additional 434,053 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,254,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after acquiring an additional 402,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after acquiring an additional 370,147 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.