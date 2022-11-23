Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Senior Officer Acquires C$76,451.00 in Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael acquired 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$76,451.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,154,000.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 9,700 shares of Filo Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$151,417.00.

CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97. Filo Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIL. TD Securities set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Filo Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.35.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

