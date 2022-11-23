Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 133.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $1.75 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Finance Of America Companies Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of FOA opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies
Finance Of America Companies Company Profile
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finance Of America Companies (FOA)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.