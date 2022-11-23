Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 133.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $1.75 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of FOA opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 103.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,024,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 284,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 80.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 128,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 846,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 121,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

