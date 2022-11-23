Financial Review: FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) & American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and FOXO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.69 billion 0.92 $473.99 million $13.70 2.89 FOXO Technologies N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A

American Equity Investment Life has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 5 4 0 2.44 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Equity Investment Life and FOXO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus price target of $43.30, suggesting a potential upside of 9.54%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 71.25% 8.81% 0.55% FOXO Technologies N/A -8.93% 0.56%

Risk & Volatility

American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats FOXO Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

