First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.17% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79.

