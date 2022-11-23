Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Trading Up 46.7%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating) was up 46.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 3,916,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 687% from the average daily volume of 497,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Fission 3.0 Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$54.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fission 3.0 Company Profile

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. It holds a portfolio of 14 projects located in the Athabasca Basin. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

