Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives $162.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLGZY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

FLGZY opened at $6.90 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

