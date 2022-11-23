Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) PT Lowered to $14.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance
FHTX stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55.
Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
