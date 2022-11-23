FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,187 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $626,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 30.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 9,428.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globant Trading Down 0.2 %
Globant stock opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $324.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Globant Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globant (GLOB)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.