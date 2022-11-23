FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,187 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $626,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 30.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 9,428.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Down 0.2 %

Globant stock opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $324.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globant Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.