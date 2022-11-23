FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,847 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 3.2 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Shares of COLM opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $104.99.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.