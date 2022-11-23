FORA Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $98.80.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

