FORA Capital LLC Invests $217,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Further Reading

