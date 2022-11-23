FORA Capital LLC Invests $218,000 in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVBF. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CVB Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CVB Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.42.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

