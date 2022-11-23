Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 525.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fortinet by 403.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 440.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

