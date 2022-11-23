Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.
Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
