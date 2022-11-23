Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,597 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 573,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

