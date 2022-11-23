Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

