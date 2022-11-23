Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 126,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,885,199.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 944,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,131,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $69,853.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 126,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,885,199.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 944,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,131,201.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and have sold 92,229 shares valued at $1,277,450. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after buying an additional 4,866,700 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,435,000 after buying an additional 2,238,193 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $52,342,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,027,000 after buying an additional 636,297 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.