Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $109.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

