Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $53.61. 54,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,044,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $222.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Futu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Futu by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Futu by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Futu by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Futu by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

