FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in FutureFuel by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

