FY2022 EPS Estimates for Block, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Block in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Block’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%.

Block Stock Performance

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

NYSE:SQ opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $220.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,260,988 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 10.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Block by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 833,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after buying an additional 43,352 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Block by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 692.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 58.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 235,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 86,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

