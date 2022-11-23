FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will earn $14.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.22. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $12.62 per share.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAP. Stephens lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $149.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.59 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

