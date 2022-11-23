FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ardelyx in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $346.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 80.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 589,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 263,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246,147 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 29.7% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 712,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 15.1% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,733,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 227,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

