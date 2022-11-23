FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.13.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

