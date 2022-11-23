FY2023 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $16.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.47. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.43 per share.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

PNC stock opened at $164.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

