GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.

GPS has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Performance

GPS stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 1.80. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.