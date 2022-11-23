GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPS. Cowen dropped their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $14.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 1.80. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $23.69.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Towle & Co boosted its stake in GAP by 9,453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GAP by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 931,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GAP by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in GAP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after purchasing an additional 247,148 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

