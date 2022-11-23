Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $38,069,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $342.76 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $346.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total transaction of $433,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,524.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total transaction of $433,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,524.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

