Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

GNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.80%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.