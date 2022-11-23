General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Motors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,541,000 after buying an additional 2,025,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

